Harvard Snubs Donald Trump On Campus Protests, Faces $2.2 Billion Funding Cut

2025-04-14 09:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US government cut $2.2 billion funding to Harvard University after it snubbed President Donald Trump for its demands over campus protests and policy changes on diversity – part of the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the US that the new administration has abolished.

This is a developing story, more details are being added

