Lebanese President Reaffirms Army's Role In South, Urges Continued US Support

MENAFN - IANS) Beirut, April 15 (IANS) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed that the Lebanese army is fully carrying out its duties in areas vacated by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Aoun made the remarks during his meeting with Paul Grove, senior staff at the US Senate Appropriations Committee, according to a presidential statement.

"The Lebanese army is fully engaged in the villages and towns from which Israeli forces have withdrawn, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701," Aoun said. He added that the army is actively confiscating all types of weapons and ammunition -- "a clear indication of its capacity to ensure citizens' safety."

Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, ended a 33-day war between Hezbollah and Israel, and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border, and a ban on weapons and armed groups south of the Litani River, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aoun also thanked the United States for "its continued assistance to the Lebanese army and various public institutions," and urged the US Senate to "respond to Lebanon's needs in general, and to those of the army and security forces in particular."

For his part, Grove reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting Lebanon and providing aid across various sectors, including military, educational, and social fields.

On April 7, a delegation from the "American Task Force for Lebanon," headed by Edward Gabriel, informed Aoun that it carried a message from Washington emphasising the need to disarm Hezbollah and implement essential reforms for Lebanon to receive financial assistance.

Similarly, US Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus reiterated the importance of disarming Hezbollah and enacting reforms during a recent visit to Beirut.

Since November 27, 2024, a ceasefire brokered by the US and France has been in effect between Hezbollah and Israel, bringing an end to more than a year of clashes triggered by the conflict in Gaza.

Despite the truce, the Israeli army continues to carry out near-daily strikes in Lebanon, claiming to be targeting "threats" from Hezbollah. It has also maintained its presence on five hilltops along the Lebanese border, in violation of the agreement.