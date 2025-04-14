Pohela Boishakh 2025: Are Schools, Offices, Banks Open Today? Check What's Open, What's Closed On Bengali New Year

MENAFN - Live Mint) On the occassion of Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year), which is on April 15, 2025, most businesses, government offices, and banks in West Bengal will be closed as it's a public holiday.

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Date and time

Pohela Boishakh will celebrated on Tuesday, April 15, according to Drik Panchang while the moment of Sankranti will be observed at 03:30 AM on April 14, Monday.

How to Celebrate Pohela Boishakh: Traditions and Customs

On the occasion of Pohela Boishakh festival, devotees feast on the popular serving“panta bhat” with fried Ilish slice, supplemented with dried fish (Shutki), pickles (Achar), dal, green chillies and onion.

| Baisakhi 2025: Explore 50+ wishes, WhatsApp Status and Facebook message ideas Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are schools open today?

All educational institutions are typically closed across West Bengal to mark Pohela Boisakh celebrations. Therefore, schools are colleges in the state will remain closed on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are banks open today?

Banks across West Bengal will remain closed on Tuesday, April 15 on the occasion of Pohela Boisakh, according to the Reserve Bank of India calendar.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are government offices open today?

Pohela Boisakh is a holiday in West Bengal. Therefore, government offices will be closed on this day to mark the celebration of the Bengali New Year.