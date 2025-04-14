Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pohela Boishakh 2025: Are Schools, Offices, Banks Open Today? Check What's Open, What's Closed On Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Are Schools, Offices, Banks Open Today? Check What's Open, What's Closed On Bengali New Year


2025-04-14 09:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) On the occassion of Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year), which is on April 15, 2025, most businesses, government offices, and banks in West Bengal will be closed as it's a public holiday.

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Date and time

Pohela Boishakh will celebrated on Tuesday, April 15, according to Drik Panchang while the moment of Sankranti will be observed at 03:30 AM on April 14, Monday.

How to Celebrate Pohela Boishakh: Traditions and Customs

On the occasion of Pohela Boishakh festival, devotees feast on the popular serving“panta bhat” with fried Ilish slice, supplemented with dried fish (Shutki), pickles (Achar), dal, green chillies and onion.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2025: Explore 50+ wishes, WhatsApp Status and Facebook message ideas Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are schools open today?

All educational institutions are typically closed across West Bengal to mark Pohela Boisakh celebrations. Therefore, schools are colleges in the state will remain closed on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are banks open today?

Banks across West Bengal will remain closed on Tuesday, April 15 on the occasion of Pohela Boisakh, according to the Reserve Bank of India calendar.

Pohela Boisakh 2025: Are government offices open today?

Pohela Boisakh is a holiday in West Bengal. Therefore, government offices will be closed on this day to mark the celebration of the Bengali New Year.

MENAFN14042025007365015876ID1109429664

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search