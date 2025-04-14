403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Partners With Google Cloud For Comprehensive Digital Platform - Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Dabbous
KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is joining forces with Google Cloud to develop an all-inclusive platform aiming to push forward a national digital drive, Communications Minister Omar Al-Omar said on Monday, highlighting the expansive nature of the initiative.
The project in the works promises users a "digital journey" marked by convenience and simplicity, while also being an integrated and effective system, Al-Omar KUNA after a roundtable discussion organized by his ministry in conjunction with Google Cloud, bringing together a bevy of government leaders and decision-makers.
The success of this national endeavor largely hinges on the level of cooperation among state bodies, all of which represent a "pillar" of the country's digital infrastructure, the minister said, highlighting such digital expansion plans as falling in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035 development scheme.
Offering her input on the project, Director of Google Cloud in Kuwait, Shaima Al-Terkait, said she was "proud" of taking part in efforts to accelerate Kuwait's national digital drive, which in turn, would help build a "flourishing" digital-based economy.
On the project's primary objective, she said it aims to ratchet up the quality of digital services provided by the state, which can be achieved through the establishment of a central and unified platform that is both user-friendly and seamless.
Google Cloud's Vice President of Platforms and Applications, Rao Surapaneni, was optimistic that the project would meet its objectives, allowing the state to offer quality services to the public through a fully functional digital system, he said. (end)
ad
KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is joining forces with Google Cloud to develop an all-inclusive platform aiming to push forward a national digital drive, Communications Minister Omar Al-Omar said on Monday, highlighting the expansive nature of the initiative.
The project in the works promises users a "digital journey" marked by convenience and simplicity, while also being an integrated and effective system, Al-Omar KUNA after a roundtable discussion organized by his ministry in conjunction with Google Cloud, bringing together a bevy of government leaders and decision-makers.
The success of this national endeavor largely hinges on the level of cooperation among state bodies, all of which represent a "pillar" of the country's digital infrastructure, the minister said, highlighting such digital expansion plans as falling in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035 development scheme.
Offering her input on the project, Director of Google Cloud in Kuwait, Shaima Al-Terkait, said she was "proud" of taking part in efforts to accelerate Kuwait's national digital drive, which in turn, would help build a "flourishing" digital-based economy.
On the project's primary objective, she said it aims to ratchet up the quality of digital services provided by the state, which can be achieved through the establishment of a central and unified platform that is both user-friendly and seamless.
Google Cloud's Vice President of Platforms and Applications, Rao Surapaneni, was optimistic that the project would meet its objectives, allowing the state to offer quality services to the public through a fully functional digital system, he said. (end)
ad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment