Watch Massive Fire At Lucknow's Lokbandhu Hospital, Over 200 Patients Safely Shifted To Other Facilities

MENAFN - Live Mint) A fire broke out at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow late Monday night, but it has now been put out. Officials said all patients from the affected wards were safely rescued and moved to other hospitals

The incident took place on the second floor of the ICU building near the female ward. A total of 200 patients were inside the hospital who have been reffered to Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, and King George's Medical University (KGMU) Hospital.

Inside visuals from Lokbandhu Hospital went viral as firefighting operations and the SDRF team were trying to douse the fire.

“The fire has been doused, and all the patients of the three wards have been rescued and referred to other facilities. None of the patients are stuck inside,” District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer said, while speaking to ANI.

The Principal Secretary of Health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, added, "No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident. All the patients have been shifted to another hospital. We have spoken to the management of those hospitals, too."

What was the reason behind the fire?

Speaking about what could have caused the fire, Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob said, "The reason behind this fire is not yet clear. However, all the patients have been shifted to other hospitals."

"The fire has been doused. The reasons behind this will be investigated," Jacob said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Police Commissioner Amarendra Singh Sengar confirmed that the fire brigade were sent at the scene promptly.

"We received information of a fire at the Lokbandhu Hospital. The fire brigade reached here. All the patients have been evacuated and shifted to nearby hospitals. There is no report of any injury," he told ANI.

'Smoke was first detected on the ground floor'

The fire was serious enough to draw the attention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the spot. The Chief Minister asked officials for a full report on the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Smoke was detected on the ground floor. The hospital staff immediately began shifting patients. About 200 patients have been moved. Serious patients were sent to KGMU, and some to the Civil Hospital. There is no cause for concern."

He further assured there have been no casualties. All patients are safe, and two to three critically ill patients have been moved to the ICU ward of KGMU."