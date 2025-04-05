Powerful Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea's New Britain Region

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of New Britain's Kimbe town in Papua New Guinea at approximately 9:04 pm local time on April 4, 2025. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located about 120 miles east of Kimbe, at a shallow depth of six miles. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued alerts for potential tsunami waves ranging from one to three meters along Papua New Guinea's coastline and up to 0.3 meters for the Solomon Islands. These warnings were later lifted, and no significant tsunami activity was reported. Authorities have not received immediate reports of casualties or substantial damage but continue to monitor the situation closely.

This seismic event follows a series of earthquakes in the Pacific region. On March 28, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, resulting in over 3,100 fatalities and affecting more than 17 million people. Additionally, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake occurred near Tonga and Niue, prompting tsunami warnings.

