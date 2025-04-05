403
GBP/USD Forecast Today 04/04: Gains On Dollar Slide (Chart)
- The British Pound screams higher against the trading session on Thursday as the US dollar has gotten hammered. However, it's worth noting that the market has given back about half of the range for the day, and that of course is a very cautionary tale. After all, the market has been very strong, only to fail to hang on to all of that strength. In this environment, it doesn't look like something that I want to trust.
