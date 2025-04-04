Northern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone thwarted one person from attempting to enter Jordan illegally from Syria, on Friday, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF).The source added that when the rules of engagement were followed, the person was taken into custody and given over to the relevant authorities.The source stressed that in order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Jordan Armed Forces are using every effort and tenacity to stop smuggling and infiltration.