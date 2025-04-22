Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadmau5 Tenders Apology For Performing Drunk Coachella Set

2025-04-22 03:15:27
(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Music producer Deadmau5, who returned to Coachella over the weekend to play the Quasar stage, had to leave the platform stumbling after enjoying one too many drinks.

The Canadian DJ uploaded a series of Instagram posts that included an apology for his behavior, and the admission that Coachella 2025 would probably be his last, reports 'Variety'.

Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, was on the lineup as his alter ego Testpilot, alongside electronic music artist Zhu.

As per 'Variety', the pair were scheduled to play for multiple hours but their performance was cut short after Deadmau5 was seen (and heard) taking shots and slurring his speech, eventually falling over behind the DJ booth and being escorted off stage.

In an Instagram caption the next morning, the producer-DJ wrote that he didn't“remember a thing”, but noted that he also didn't have a cigarette, which he vowed to quit just a week before.

“I don't remember a thing. But I don't think I had a cig? So... that's good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday-ish”, he said in a post alongside a picture of a water bottle.“Probably my last Coachella”, he added in a comment.

He also uploaded a photo of his cat writing,“even my cat is disappointed in me.”“Sorry about last night,” he continued.“To be fair, I felt the first 3/4 was great! Huge shout out to @zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb ass till the bitter end. lemme quit smoking, do some f*** (sic) personal resetting here at home, finding my spirit animal, working on some new music, and coming back better”.

Ironically enough, Deadmau5 poked fun at Grimes when the latter put on a subpar Coachella performance last year due to technical issues. He sampled clips of Grimes addressing her fallbacks before launching into his own mixes.

