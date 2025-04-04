IVEY PMI Reading Due Next Week in Canada

U.S.

Monday

Economic Lookahead

Consumer credit (Feb.)

Featured Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) (Q1) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) (Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ: BMEA) (Q1) EPS for gain of a dollar, compared to loss of 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (March)

Featured Earnings

RPM International Inc (NYSE: RPM) (Q1) EPS of 52 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

WD-40 Co (NASDAQ: WDFC) (Q4) EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

IVEY PMI Index (March) The index rang in at 55.3 in February from a January level of 47.1, and from 42,9 in February 2024,

Featured Earnings

AGF Management Ltd (T.B) (Q1) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tilray Brands Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Wholesale inventories (Feb.) Minutes of FOMC Meeting

Featured Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) (Q4) EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) (Q1) EPS of $1.31 compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) (Q2) EPS of 35 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.64 compared to $2.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Cogeco Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.02, compared to $2.82 in the prior-year quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 0.8 cents, compared to a loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Initial jobless claims (April 5)



Consumer price index (March)

Monthly U.S. federal budget (March)

Featured Earnings

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) (Q4) EPS of 64 cents compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ: APLD) (Q3) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) (Q1) EPS of two cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Building Permits (Feb.) In January, the total value of building permits issued in Canada decreased by $425.8 million (-3.2%) from the previous month to $12.8 billion.

Featured Earnings

ADF Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 55 cents the prior-year quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 16 cents, compared to loss of 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TRX Gold Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

Zedcor Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Producer price index (March)

Consumer sentiment (prelim) (April)

Featured Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) (Q1) EPS of $4.57, compared to $4.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) (Q1) EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR)(Q1) EPS of $4.50, compared to $3.73 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Silver X Mining Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 0.5 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.