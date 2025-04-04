IVEY PMI Reading Due Next Week In Canada
IVEY PMI Reading Due Next Week in Canada
U.S.
Monday
Economic Lookahead
Consumer credit (Feb.)
Featured Earnings
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) (Q1) EPS of 28 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) (Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.
Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ: BMEA) (Q1) EPS for gain of a dollar, compared to loss of 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (March)
Featured Earnings
RPM International Inc (NYSE: RPM) (Q1) EPS of 52 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
WD-40 Co (NASDAQ: WDFC) (Q4) EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.14 in the prior-year quarter.
Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
IVEY PMI Index (March) The index rang in at 55.3 in February from a January level of 47.1, and from 42,9 in February 2024,
Featured Earnings
AGF Management Ltd (T.B) (Q1) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tilray Brands Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Wholesale inventories (Feb.) Minutes of FOMC Meeting
Featured Earnings
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) (Q4) EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter.
Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) (Q1) EPS of $1.31 compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.
Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) (Q2) EPS of 35 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Cogeco Communications Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.64 compared to $2.14 in the prior-year quarter.
Cogeco Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.02, compared to $2.82 in the prior-year quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 0.8 cents, compared to a loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Initial jobless claims (April 5)
Consumer price index (March)
Monthly U.S. federal budget (March)
Featured Earnings
Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) (Q4) EPS of 64 cents compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ: APLD) (Q3) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) (Q1) EPS of two cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.Canada Economic Lookahead Building Permits (Feb.) In January, the total value of building permits issued in Canada decreased by $425.8 million (-3.2%) from the previous month to $12.8 billion.
Featured Earnings
ADF Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 55 cents the prior-year quarter.
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 16 cents, compared to loss of 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.
TRX Gold Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.
Zedcor Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.Friday U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Producer price index (March)
Consumer sentiment (prelim) (April)
Featured Earnings
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) (Q1) EPS of $4.57, compared to $4.63 in the prior-year quarter.
Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) (Q1) EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.
Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR)(Q1) EPS of $4.50, compared to $3.73 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Silver X Mining Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 0.5 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment