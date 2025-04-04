403
Sudanese military announces capital ‘free’
(MENAFN) General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Armed Forces (SAF) and the country's de facto leader, declared Khartoum "free" on Wednesday after his forces successfully recaptured the international airport from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The announcement was made from the presidential palace, which the army had reclaimed from RSF fighters the previous Friday. This marks what is believed to be General al-Burhan's first visit to the palace since the conflict in Sudan began nearly two years ago.
Al-Burhan told cheering soldiers, "Khartoum is free, it’s done," as the SAF released a video showing the general arriving at Khartoum Airport on "the first flight received by the airport since the war began" in April 2023. In subsequent statements, the ruling sovereign council and the SAF confirmed that al-Burhan had also toured Khartoum Airport and the Republican Palace following their recapture.
The conflict between the RSF and SAF began over disagreements regarding the country’s transition to civilian rule. The violence has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and created the world’s largest displacement crisis, with half of Sudan’s population facing severe food insecurity, according to the UN human rights office.
In February, the RSF signed an agreement with allied political and armed groups to create a "government of peace and unity," raising concerns from the African Union and the UN Security Council over the potential for partitioning the country. On Wednesday, the army and its allies launched a significant ground offensive in Khartoum, capturing key military and civilian sites previously held by the RSF. Local media reported that drone footage showed RSF fighters fleeing across a bridge south of Khartoum.
