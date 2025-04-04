Aline Names Brandon Logsdon As Chief Executive Officer

Brandon Logsdon is the new CEO of Aline.

New CEO brings deep SaaS expertise to accelerate innovation, enhance customer experience, and drive sustainable growth

- Brandon LogsdonLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AlineTM, the leading provider of senior living operating software, today announced the appointment of Brandon Logsdon as CEO. He succeeds Brad Frasher, who will remain closely involved to ensure a smooth leadership transition.Logsdon brings extensive experience scaling B2B and B2B2C SaaS businesses with expertise in CRM, payments, data platforms, and mobile applications. His leadership will further strengthen Aline's ability to deliver high-impact, technology-driven innovation that improves operational efficiency and enhances outcomes for senior living operators - as well as their residents and families.“I'm excited to join a mission-driven company at such a pivotal time,” Logsdon said.“Senior living communities are navigating real challenges - from rising operational complexity to evolving resident expectations - and Aline is uniquely positioned to help them respond with smart, scalable technology. I look forward to working closely with our team, customers, and partners to build on the strong foundation already in place.”“Continuity matters - but so does fresh perspective,” Frasher said.“Brandon brings both. His leadership style is grounded in curiosity, clarity, and an unwavering focus on our customers. I'm confident he'll accelerate our momentum while staying true to what makes this company special.”Aline will remain guided by its core value of customer obsession, ensuring every product update, support initiative, and strategic investment aligns with the evolving needs of senior living operators.“The combination of an aging baby boomer population and senior living operators' growing demand for end-to-end technology solutions creates a highly compelling market,” Logsdon said.“Our focus is to empower senior living teams with intuitive tools and intelligent insights that help them deliver the best care experience possible - and we'll continue to innovate with that goal in mind.”Logsdon will begin engaging directly with customers and partners in the coming weeks, continuing the high-touch approach that has been central to both his leadership style and Aline's success.For more information on how Aline serves the senior living industry, visit .###About AlineAline provides a senior living operating system created to meet the industry's most complex challenges – in a single software platform. The company serves sales, operations and clinical teams in more than 9,300 communities across the senior living, post-acute and home care sectors. The Aline senior living operating system increases efficiency, delivers performance gains and connects residents, staff and family members with industry-leading CRM, marketing automation, financial, reporting and care solutions.

