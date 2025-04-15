IHG Hotels & Resorts Continue To Grow In Saudi Arabia With Signing Of Holiday Inn Jeddah Al Naseem

15 April, 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, has signed a management agreement to bring Holiday Inn Jeddah Al Naseem, a 222-key new-build hotel, to the heart of Jeddah. Set to open in June 2026, the deal reinforces IHG's commitment to the Kingdom's thriving hospitality sector and aligns with the tourism ambitions under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Renowned globally with over 1200 open hotels, IHG's Holiday Inn brand has consistently evolved over the years, placing guests at the center of its innovations and earning the status as one of the world's most loved, trusted and recognized hotel brands. Embodying the brand's next-generation standards, Holiday Inn Jeddah Al Naseem will feature the brand's transformative Open Lobby concept. Designed for the modern traveller, the new concept redefines the traditional hotel lobby into a versatile hub where guests can work, dine, or relax seamlessly.

Located in Al Naseem, a vibrant and evolving district in Jeddah, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure travelers visiting the city. Guests will be a short drive away from a dynamic mix of commercial, retail, and residential establishments within the district, including popular malls and leading healthcare facilities.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Saudi Arabia remains a key growth market for IHG, and we are delighted to expand our Holiday Inn brand presence with the signing of Holiday Inn Jeddah Al Naseem. This partnership reinforces our commitment to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by supporting the growth of the hospitality and tourism sectors with world class hospitality tailored to evolving guest preferences. We look forward to delivering a modern and welcoming experience that aligns with Holiday Inn's legacy of providing comfortable stays for travelers worldwide.”

The hotel will offer four diverse dining options, providing guests with a range of culinary experiences. For business travelers and corporate guests, the hotel will feature a dedicated business center, boardroom, and meeting rooms, ensuring seamless productivity. Guests looking to unwind will have access to a fitness center, spa, and an outdoor pool, enhancing their stay with wellness and relaxation options.

IHG currently operates 45 hotels across six brands in Saudi Arabia, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, voco, and Six Senses, with 47 properties planned in the pipeline or already under development.