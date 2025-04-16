'Great Customer Experience Cannot...': Woman Slams Urban Company For 'Inhumane' Performance Standards

MENAFN - Live Mint) Urban Company introduced India to a world of unmatched ease, be it AC servicing, deep cleaning for home or spa services at home. However, those who work for the company are often overwhelmed with back-to-back bookings.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, Anjali Kelkar, the managing partner at Magpiee Brand Solutions, highlighted the company's“inhumane” performance standards for its service partners.

“You're only as good as your team,” said Anjali, who had booked a masseuse from Urban Company.

Anjali shared that she is a regular user of Urban Company's services. But, she said her last appointment reminded her that“great customer experience cannot come at the cost of the service provider's well-being.”

She said she had booked a late-evening home spa session on a Sunday with the company because that was the only time slot available.

In the now viral post, Anjali said the Urban Company masseuse, Nisa (name changed), called her 15 minutes before the appointment to ask if she could come a few minutes late.

“She had just finished a prior appointment and hadn't eaten all day due to back-to-back bookings. I agreed, though I was anxious about my own schedule,” she said.

When Nisa finally arrived, Anjali said she was“visibly distressed” and in tears.

That is when she learnt that Urban Company doesn't allow its service partners to decline appointments,“even if they're unwell or overwhelmed”.

Anjali said cancelling three appointments could result in the service partner losing their profile on the platform and income for several days.

She highlighted the traffic in metro cities and said delays hurt the employees' ratings, and the company offers no buffer between bookings .

Talking specifically about the masseuse, she said,“Despite the physical toll of giving a massage,” they carry heavy massage tables.“Nisa was recently diagnosed with a hernia due to the strain”.

Anjali said,“Despite her exhaustion, Nisa insisted on completing the session - and she did so with excellence.”

-However, she said the experience left her with a heavy heart.

“Isn't it inhumane to design a performance system that sets professionals up to fail? Shouldn't they have the right to decline a job when there's a valid reason? Shouldn't time buffers between appointments be mandatory in metro cities with heavy traffic?” Anjali questioned.

“Shouldn't we, as customers, be more mindful - and shouldn't platforms be more humane?” she added.

Hoping for a change in how Urban Company supports and protects its employees, Anjali said,“Let's Remember: Your team is your biggest asset. Take care of them!”

'Stories like these remind us of...': Urban Company replies

Urban Company replied to Anjali's LinkedIn post, saying they are“constantly working to improve the systems that govern bookings, schedules, and partner well-being to minimize travel overload and burnout .”

However, the company said,“It's clear from your message that we still have work to do - and your note serves as an important reminder of what truly matters: the human behind the service.”

They appreciated Anjali for showing Nisa“kindness and empathy she so clearly needed in that moment”.

“Stories like these remind us of the incredible resilience of our service partners - and the responsibility we carry as a platform to support them,” Urban Company said, while assuring Anjali that her feedback has been shared with the relevant teams.

“We are committed to doing better - for both our customers and our valued partners,” they added.