Lassa Fever Outbreak in Nigeria Claims 127 Lives, With 674 Confirmed Cases
(MENAFN) Public health authorities have confirmed that the death toll from the ongoing Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has reached 127. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 674 confirmed cases among 4,025 suspected cases since the outbreak began in January.
This year, 18 of Nigeria's 36 states have been impacted by the viral hemorrhagic disease, with the southern states of Ondo and Edo, along with the northern state of Bauchi, experiencing the highest incidence. These areas account for more than 70 percent of the confirmed cases, according to the NCDC.
The case fatality rate currently stands at 18.8 percent, slightly above the 18.5 percent recorded during the same timeframe in 2024. Most of those infected are young adults aged 21 to 30, with the median age of infection being 30 years. The disease has affected more males than females, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8.
The NCDC has identified several challenges, including poor health-seeking behaviors, high treatment costs in certain regions, and limited awareness in areas heavily burdened by the disease. In response, the agency has implemented a multi-sectoral incident management system to enhance the national response.
In 2024, Nigeria reported 214 fatalities due to Lassa fever, as per NCDC data.
Lassa fever is mainly spread through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces, and human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with contaminated rat saliva, urine, or excrement.
