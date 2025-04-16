403
International Powers Call for Immediate Measures to End Sudan Conflict
(MENAFN) In a significant meeting on Tuesday, representatives from the African Union, European Union, UK, France, and Germany stressed the critical need for immediate action to address the ongoing conflict in Sudan. They urged the conflicting parties to comply with international humanitarian law without delay.
Following their discussions in London, the nations issued a joint statement reaffirming their dedication to Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.
"We recognized the urgency of the humanitarian situation and discussed how we can best align and strengthen efforts to get assistance to those who need it most," the statement noted.
This statement was released after the London Sudan Conference, co-hosted by the UK, African Union, EU, France, and Germany, which marked the two-year milestone of the conflict. The conference attracted high-level representatives from Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Qatar, Turkey, and the U.S., along with foreign ministers from the UK, France, and Germany. Key figures such as European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib and African Union Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye were also in attendance.
The joint statement highlighted that the conflict in Sudan is now entering its third year, inflicting "terrible violence and suffering" on the Sudanese population.
"The priority must be to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire and end the conflict," the statement emphasized, reiterating the participants' condemnation of any actions, including external interference, that could exacerbate tensions or prolong the violence.
