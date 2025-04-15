Ukraine Continues Talks With Germany On Taurus Missiles Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv is continuing discussions with Germany regarding the supply of Taurus cruise missiles and expects ongoing support from the future German government.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said this in an interview with the RND media network, according to Ukrinform.

"As a diplomat, I always expect people to keep their word," Makeiev said in response to a question about whether he expects Friedrich Merz, who is widely expected to become the next chancellor, to follow through on his previous commitment (Merz has earlier expressed support for transferring Taurus missiles to Ukraine).

He noted that the issue is under discussion. "But let me say this -- we are not discussing it through the media, but directly with the future Federal Chancellor," the ambassador added.

Makeiev stressed that the need for such missiles is real and that Ukrainian forces would be highly effective in targeting certain Russian military assets using this weaponry.

In response to remarks that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has justified his refusal to transfer the missiles out of fear it might provoke Russia and escalate the war, Makeiev stated that "fear is not a good advisor during wartime." According to him, Russia greatly benefits when bold decisions are avoided out of fear and actively seeks to fuel this fear through propaganda.

Commenting on the coalition agreement drafted by the three parties planning to form the next German government -- CDU, CSU, and SPD -- Makeiev noted that it contains promising signals that give Ukrainians confidence for the future.

"It shows that Ukraine's security is of central importance to Germany's security. It also reflects a new way of thinking that I've been advocating as ambassador: strength is a prerequisite for peace. A significant increase in military support for Ukraine is planned. I sincerely hope the new government will invest significantly more in Ukrainian defense than before," the diplomat said.

He also said that Ukraine would need Germany's participation in international peacekeeping forces -- in the air, at sea, and on land.

"We need Germany involved. Whether that means troops, weapons, or other forms of support will, of course, be up to the federal government to decide. And again, to avoid any misleading headlines claiming the Ukrainian ambassador expects German soldiers on Ukrainian soil tomorrow to fight the Russians: that's not what this is about. The question is what options are available to ensure peace. We don't yet have the answer" Makeiev said.

He added that the best security guarantee not only for Ukraine but also for Germany would be Ukraine's NATO membership. This would benefit Germany as well, given that Ukraine has the strongest army in Europe -- one that knows how to fight. For example, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already sharing drone operation expertise with the German Bundeswehr.

As previously reported, Merz plans to visit Ukraine on May 9. In May 2022, he was one of the first politicians to visit Ukraine after the full-scale Russian invasion.