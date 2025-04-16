Ajith Kumar Reaches Circuit De Spa In Belgium To Prepare For Next Race

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar, whose racing team Ajith Kumar Racing is gearing up for the GT4 series, has reached the Circuit De Spa in Belgium where he is to intensify his preparations for the upcoming races, that are bound to test the endurance levels of drivers.

On Wednesday, the actor's racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, took to its X timeline to post a video clip of the actor on the trackside, watching race cars zoom past and wrote,“Ajith Kumar, trackside today at Circuit de Spa, Belgium. Soaking in the atmosphere, gearing up for the endurance challenge ahead.”

The GT4 series is a premier sports car championship featuring GT4-spec vehicles competing across Europe's renowned circuits. The series emphasizes cost-effective racing and serves as a platform for amateur drivers. It includes multiple classes, such as Silver, Pro-Am, and Am, to accommodate varying driver experience levels.

Ajith has a long list of racing events this year. The actor is to participate in the race in Zandvoort circuit, which is to be held between May 16-18.

The actor will again be seen in action between June 26 and 29 at the Spa circuit and between July 18 and 20 at the Misano circuit.

In August this year, Ajith is to race at the Nurburgring circuit before finally rounding off the season at Barcelona, the race at which is to be held between October 10 and 12.

It may be recalled that Actor Ajith Kumar's racing team had expressed gratitude to sports enthusiasts, fans and audiences for their support, saying they were grateful for the unwavering encouragement.

Ajith's racing team has done the country proud ever since the actor announced its formation. Earlier this year, the team emerged third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025 event. It followed it up with another third place in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith's team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.