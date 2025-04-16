Gurugram Hospital Horror: Air Hostess Claims 'Two Nurses Were Present' When She Was Molested In ICU

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 46-year-old air hostess from West Bengal has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at a renowned private hospital in Gurugram while on a ventilator in the ICU. According to police, the woman said two nurses were present in the room during the incident but did not intervene.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the perpetrator.

The woman had travelled to Gurugram for a workshop and reportedly fell ill after swimming in a hotel pool. She was later admitted to Medanta Hospital , where the alleged assault occurred.

What did the air hostess say in her complaint?

On April 5, she was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram , from where she was discharged this Sunday, she said in her complaint.

“On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me,” the complaint read.

“She was not in a condition to speak or resist the man's advances because of her weakened condition. There were two nurses in the room, but they did not intervene,” ToI reported, citing the FIR.

After being discharged, she told her husband about the incident and then approached the police.

What did the hospital say?

In a statement, Medanta Hospital said it has been fully cooperating with the police probe. However, 'no allegations have been substantiated so far.'

“We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police,” reads the statement.

What did the police say?

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at Sadar police station on Monday, police said.

“The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused,” a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

A probe is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies)