Neha Sharma Gets Lost In Time Amidst Serenity Of Maldives

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma is enjoying a dreamy holiday abreast with the serenity of Maldives. The actress appeared lost in time amidst the calm blue waters of the country. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a photo dump from her trip to the archipelagic state.

The pictures feature her chilling by the pool on a hammock, enjoying a hearty meal, and taking a stroll down the five star property where she has put up.

She wrote in the caption,“Baglioni Maldives, where time stood still and every moment felt like a warm embrace. What a dream”.

This comes after tensions between India and Maldives continue to ease after the diplomatic row last year. Relations faced a strain in January 2024 due to derogatory remarks by Maldivian officials and concerns over racism, targeted towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as India.

This was seen very negatively in India, with citizens calling for a boycott of vacations in Maldives, with many renowned Bollywood actors and personalities criticising the government of Maldives.

Meanwhile, Neha was last seen in the streaming series '36 Days' in which she essayed the role of a femme fatale with deep secrets. Murders, dark secrets, betrayal, and forbidden truths for the underbelly of the show.

The show also starred Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

It was directed by Vishal Furia, and is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show '35 Days', originally produced by Boom Cymru for S4C and distributed by ITV Studios. '36 Days' was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is available to stream on Sony LIV.