Baku To Host International Carpet Festival

The International Carpet Festival will take place in Icherisheher (Old City) on May 2-4, 2025, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the festival, organized by the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher” and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO, is to promote the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving on a global scale, demonstrate its rich heritage and future development prospects, and benefit from the experience and skills of world carpet weavers.

The festival will start on May 2nd with the International Carpet Forum. The Forum will bring together leading experts, designers, manufacturers, and researchers from the carpet industry. Plenary sessions, panel discussions, B2B meetings and special sessions for young researchers will be organized here.

On May 3-4, the festival will continue in the historic streets of Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais and squares will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, interactive theatre performances, and musical events. Representatives from various countries of the world will showcase their carpet weaving traditions, and national pavilions of the participating countries will be open.

Notably, the Festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the inscription of the Icherisheher on the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of the inscription of the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The exclusive exhibitions on the art of carpet weaving, master classes, interactive events, concert programs, and special educational activities for children will be organized during the Festival.

Those wishing to participate in the 3-day Carpet Festival can obtain more information about the Festival on the website All questions can be directed to [email protected] .

We invite everyone to Icherisheher to keep the rich tradition of carpet art alive together and introduce it to the world!