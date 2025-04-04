Green Valley Therapy Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

Celebrating New Office in Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Valley Therapy, a leading mental health practice in Frederick County, is excited to celebrate the opening of its third location at 205 Broadway Street in downtown Frederick, Maryland with an official ribbon cutting on April 10, 2025 at 1:30 PM. Hosted by the Frederick Chamber of Commerce, the grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, snacks, beverages, and staff from all locations to meet and greet local community members and answer questions.

This expansion strengthens the practice's commitment to providing accessible mental health services throughout Frederick County. The new downtown Frederick office joins existing locations in New Market and Boonsboro, creating a comprehensive network of mental health services that serves Frederick County residents from the northern to southern boundaries of the county. The Broadway Street location offers the same high-quality, personalized therapeutic services that have become synonymous with Green Valley Therapy's approach to mental wellness.

"The need for mental health services isn't going away - if anything, it's growing," says Sarah Giacalone, owner of Green Valley Therapy. "By opening our downtown Frederick location, we're ensuring that we can continue to meet our community's evolving needs while maintaining the personalized attention and care that each client deserves."

Green Valley Therapy has established itself as a holistic mental health practice that recognizes the interconnected nature of mental, emotional, and physical well-being. The practice embraces a comprehensive approach to therapy, combining traditional therapeutic methods with innovative techniques that address the whole person, not just their symptoms. Their team of experienced therapists specializes in treating anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship issues, and other mental health concerns.

The new downtown Frederick office is now accepting new clients and hiring behavioral health practitioners. To schedule an appointment, learn more about service, or join the team, please visit greenvalleytherapy.

About Green Valley Therapy

Green Valley is a holistic mental health practice serving Frederick County, MD through in-person and telehealth services. Founded in 2022, the private practice has grown to 3 locations serving nearly 200 clients a week.

SOURCE Green Valley Therapy

