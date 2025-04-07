Making Homeownership Possible In 2025: How Houston's Black Men Buy Houses Is Setting The Standard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BMBH is open to everyone but was created with a mission to directly address the stark reality: African American men remain the lowest homebuying demographic in the country. With the federal government pulling back on diversity-focused funding, including HUD's affordable housing initiatives, the need for community-led action has never been more urgent (Source: AP News)

Over the past 50 years, African Americans have encountered systemic challenges to homeownership, stemming from discriminatory practices; including redlining, racial covenants, biased based lending, and predatory mortgage schemes. While the 1968 Fair Housing Act officially banned overt discrimination, its lasting impact has continued to affect generations. Redlining -the practice of denying mortgages to residents in predominantly Black neighborhoods-effectively blocked wealth-building opportunities for generations. According to the Urban Institute, in 1970, the Black homeownership rate was 41.6% , compared to 65.4% for white Americans. As of 2022, that gap remains largely unchanged: Black homeownership stood at 44.0% versus 72.7% for white households -a nearly 30 percentage point gap , one of the largest among racial groups (U.S. Census Bureau, 2022).

In the 2000s, the subprime mortgage crisis disproportionately impacted African American communities, where lenders targeted borrowers with high-risk, high-interest loans. This led to significantly higher foreclosure rates. A 2010 report from the Center for Responsible Lending found that Black borrowers were 76% more likely than white borrowers to receive a high-cost loan, even when they qualified for better terms. These historical and structural inequities have contributed to the continued disparity in homeownership and generational wealth among Black Americans.

"In the wake of the death of DEI and the rising cost of living, BMBH is not just filling the gap, we're building a bridge," says the organizing team behind Black Men Buy Houses. "This is about economic empowerment, generational wealth, and providing tangible access to resources that change lives."

Event Highlights Include:



The City of Houston will be onsite sharing details about the $125,000 Harvey Homeowner Grant

Access to down payment assistance programs, affordability resources, and grant opportunities A curated inventory of affordable housing options available for purchase

Since its launch last year, the BMBH movement has:



Welcomed over 10,000 attendees and registrants

Gained support from John Hope Bryant/Operation HOPE, The Hermann Russell Family, and NAREB Earned national recognition from outlets including Yahoo News, Essence Magazine, ForbesBLK, Black Enterprise, Rolling Out Magazine, and Roland Martin Unfiltered

BMBH continues to build a powerful ecosystem of partners and resources committed to increasing access to homeownership for underserved communities. Join us and be part of the movement. Complimentary registration: Click Here

National BMBH Tour

Following the Houston event, Black Men Buy Houses is expanding its reach with a national tour in 2025, bringing its proven model to key cities across the country. The tour kicks off in Houston on April 12th at the Community Collective and will continue with stops in Birmingham on May 10th at the Innovation Center, and Charlotte this summer. In September, BMBH will host a private reception in Washington, D.C. during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. The tour will conclude in Atlanta in November at the Russell Innovation Center, with the final date to be announced. Each city will feature curated resources tailored to the local market, including grant opportunities, down payment assistance, and affordable housing options, offering attendees real-time solutions and actionable pathways to homeownership. By scaling its impact, BMBH is creating a blueprint for change that can be replicated in cities across the nation.

For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Kevan and Ayesha Shelton-the couple is available for both in-person and Zoom interviews-please contact Innovating Marketing Group at [email protected] or call 346-980-9062.

About Black Men Buy Houses

Our mission is to elevate the rate of homeownership within the Black community, fostering financial literacy, wealth creation, and the stabilization of family structures through equity and property ownership. We believe that by addressing the root causes of the homeownership disparity, we can spark significant change, enabling Black men and their families to build generational wealth and achieve economic empowerment.

