CM Omar Inaugurates 'Almond Bloom Festival' At Badamwari

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated the“Almond Bloom Festival” at the iconic Badamwari garden in Srinagar's old city, marking the onset of spring in Kashmir.
The event was organized jointly by the Tourism and Floriculture Departments and witnessed participation from top officials, artists, and the public, reported news agency KNO.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhury, NC chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, Director Tourism and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
The highlight of the festival was a grand musical show which began at 3 PM. Renowned Kashmiri artists, including Noor Mohammad, Aayan Sajad, Irfan Bilal, and Zaid Sikandar, performed live, leaving the audience mesmerized with their soulful music.
Additionally, the bloom of almond blossoms at Badamwari traditionally marked the arrival of spring in Kashmir, and the festival is aimed to celebrate Valley's natural beauty while providing a platform for local talent.
Read Also
Badamwari To Host 'Almond Bloom Festival' Today
Closure Of Srinagar's Badamwari For Morning Walkers Triggers Protest
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04042025000215011059ID1109390338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment