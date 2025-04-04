CM Omar Inaugurates 'Almond Bloom Festival' At Badamwari

The event was organized jointly by the Tourism and Floriculture Departments and witnessed participation from top officials, artists, and the public, reported news agency KNO.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhury, NC chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, Director Tourism and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The highlight of the festival was a grand musical show which began at 3 PM. Renowned Kashmiri artists, including Noor Mohammad, Aayan Sajad, Irfan Bilal, and Zaid Sikandar, performed live, leaving the audience mesmerized with their soulful music.

Additionally, the bloom of almond blossoms at Badamwari traditionally marked the arrival of spring in Kashmir, and the festival is aimed to celebrate Valley's natural beauty while providing a platform for local talent.

