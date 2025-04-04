Landmine Toll Reaches 388 In Post-War Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Since the end of the Second Garabagh War, 388 individuals in Azerbaijan have fallen victim to landmine explosions, according to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

Of the total number of victims during the post-conflict period, 70 people have lost their lives, including 55 civilians and 15 military personnel.

Additionally, 318 individuals have been injured, comprising 149 civilians and 169 service members.

The figures highlight the ongoing threat posed by landmines in liberated territories and underline the urgent need for continued demining efforts to ensure civilian safety and support reconstruction.