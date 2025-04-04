Germany's Lithuanian Base Complicates Grand US-Russia Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) Germany just opened its first permanent military base abroad since World War II amidst the competition for leadership of post-conflict Europe between itself, France and Poland.

Located in southeastern Lithuania near the Belarusian border and in proximity to Russia's Kaliningrad Region, it's strategically positioned to give Germany outsized influence in shaping Europe's future security architecture. That's because Germany is now a direct stakeholder in Central & Eastern Europe's (CEE) security.

This development advances several related strategic objectives. For starters, it poses a challenge to Poland's efforts to portray as the Baltic States' most reliable European ally, given that Germany now has a base in one of those countries, precisely the one that connects Poland to the other two.

On that topic, Germany and Poland agreed to create a“military Schengen” in early 2024 to facilitate the movement of troops and equipment, which makes it easier for Germany to supply its Lithuanian base.