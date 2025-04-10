403
U.S., South Korea conduct joint naval drills to boost rescue skills
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea conducted a joint naval exercise this week aimed at enhancing their ability to conduct salvage and rescue operations at sea, both during wartime and peacetime, according to a news agency.
The five-day drill began Monday in waters off Changwon, located approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Seoul. It involved the South Korean Navy’s Gwangyang salvage and rescue ship, personnel from the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit, and the U.S. Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit.
Designed to strengthen cooperation in maritime emergency situations, the exercise featured training in various joint rescue and salvage operations. Troops from both nations performed drills such as scuba diving to locate missing personnel from a simulated shipwreck.
The training also included the use of a diving bell to transport divers to depths of 40 to 50 meters underwater. In addition to U.S. and South Korean forces, personnel from South Korea’s Coast Guard, as well as observers from the United Kingdom and Australia, took part in the exercise.
