Pleasant Weather In Most Areas Today - JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- Most places will see pleasant weather on Friday, with warm temperatures expected in the Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba. Dust storms will occur in the eastern areas due to moderate, occasionally strong northwesterly winds.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), there is a risk of flash floods in certain areas of the Kingdom's far east and poor visibility owing to dust, particularly in the Badia region.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 degrees.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 31 degrees during the day, sliding to 15 degrees at night.
