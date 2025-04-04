Four Planets To Align With Moon In Qatar's Sky In April

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Calendar House announced yesterday that four planets will align with the Moon in the skies over Qatar during April.

Residents of Qatar will be able to observe Mars with the naked eye in the evening sky, while Venus, Saturn, and Mercury can be seen in the early morning sky during this period.

Qatar Calendar House's expert, Dr. Bashir Marzouq, stated that on the evening of Saturday, April 5, 2025, Mars will be at its closest point to the waxing crescent Moon of Shawwal. People in Qatar will be able to view both Mars and the Moon with the bare eye towards the southern horizon, from after sunset at 5:53 PM local time until just before Mars sets at 1:18 AM the following day.

Additionally, on the morning of Friday, April 25, 2025, Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system, and Saturn, known for its spectacular rings, will align near the waning crescent Moon. The Moon will be positioned between Venus and Saturn. Qatar residents will be able to observe this alignment with the bare eye towards the eastern horizon, starting after Saturn rises at 3:17 AM, until just before sunrise at 5:03 AM local time.

Dr. Marzouq also noted that on the morning of Saturday, April 26, 2025, Mercury, the smallest planet in the solar system, will align with the crescent Moon at the end of Shawwal. Qatar residents will be able to view both Mercury and the Moon together with the naked eye towards the eastern horizon, starting after Mercury rises at 3:51 AM, until just before sunrise at 5:02 AM local time. Observing from locations far from light and environmental pollution is recommended for the best view.

These phenomena offer a great opportunity to enjoy observing the conjunction of the planets with the Moon at the specified times. They also demonstrate the accuracy of astronomical calculations used to track the movement of planets and stars in their orbits, and serve as a guide for astronomy enthusiasts to explore the sky this month. It is important to note that these are natural occurrences and will not affect Earth, contrary to claims made by non-specialists.