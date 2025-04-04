Former BDC Chairman Booked For Corruption In J & K

The case was registered against Darbar Chowdhary, who is also a former sarpanch of Dhanore Gorsian, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said, adding the ACB, with the help of local police, also conducted searches at Chowdhary's premises.

Chowdhary was booked after a“secret” probe into allegations that he amassed wealth far beyond his known sources of income during his time in public office, the officials said.

According to the ACB, Chowdhary served as sarpanch of Dhanore Gorsian in 2011 and later as BDC chairman from 2019 to 2023.“Investigations revealed that during this period, he acquired multiple houses, plots, shops, luxury vehicles, and other valuable assets, many of which were registered under his family members' names,” an ACB official said.

The officials said the scale of his wealth suggests illicit enrichment through corrupt practices, as it is disproportionate to his known income sources.

Following the registration of the case, the ACB, with the help of local police and magistrates, conducted searches at Chowdhary's premises.

The ACB seized several documents and assets, which will now undergo a detailed examination as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now