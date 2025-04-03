Woo Woo Wednesday: Sacred Locks: The Power Of Hair



Culture & Lifestyle Updated: April 3, 2025Woo Woo Wednesday: Sacred Locks: The Power of Hair By Joy Billete April 3, 2025

From warriors to shamans, from priestesses to rebels-across history and cultures, hair has been seen as more than just a style choice. It's been a symbol of power, wisdom, and divine connection. Whether braided in ceremony, left wild in defiance, or grown long as an antenna for spiritual energy, hair has carried deep meaning for those who honor its sacred nature. But why does hair hold such significance? And why have colonizers and oppressors so often sought to strip people of it? Let's dive into the mystical, historical, and energetic importance of hair-because those strands on your head might hold more than just DNA.

Hair, even in modern times, is a symbol of identity. For many cultures across the globe, long hair is a symbol of connection to their heritage, and to god. The Japanese samurai wore their hair in a topknot (chonmage), representing their warrior status. Vikings were also known for their long braided styles that would symbolize strength & honour. In both cultures, hair would only be cut ceremonially. This symbol of strength is reflective of the Biblical story of Samson, who lost his physical strength and connection to the divine when Delilah cut his hair.

In Sikhism, there is the concept of kesh, or uncut hair, one of the articles of faith, which represents devotion to god and to a natural state of being. Sikhs do not cut their hair, and wear a turban to protect it. In Hindu traditions, the Sadhus and Rishis also traditionally keep their hair long and matted to show their renunciation of material life and dedication to their spiritual path. Shiva himself is shown with this matted hair, a representation of the Holy Ganga river flowing from him like divine consciousness. Some lineages of yogic teachings even suggest that hair is an extension of your crown chakra and is able to enhance your prana, or life force energy.

In some African Diasporic spiritual traditions, there is great emphasis on the styling and care of hair done ceremonially, as it was seen as the seat of one's destiny. Again, the hair is holding information. During slavery, hair was often shaved as a way to dehumanize individuals, and the reclamation of these natural styles is an act of resistance and re-taking of spiritual power.



Similarly, in most Native American traditions, hair is seen as a source of spiritual power and ancestral connection. In many cases, braiding would only be done by family members. It is said that the 3 strands of the braid represent body, mind, and spirit , and the braid itself is the unity of the 3. Hair was usually only cut if a warrior was defeated in battle, if someone was going through mourning or a big transition, and again only done ceremonially. When children of Native families were being systematically stolen and forced to attend Residential Schools (Canada) or Boarding Schools (US), one of the first things they would do is cut their hair, severing their connection to their culture & their power. It was a symbol of oppression.

In the Celtic ways, long hair literally symbolized magical powers (think about the imagery of wizards and witches), along with wisdom, strength, and divine connection. Many spells even include hair as an ingredient because it contains a person's essence. Celts were also oppressed and many of their pagan traditions went underground to protect them from the influence of the Catholic church.

So – after seeing how many cultures place importance on the sacredness of hair, will you look at it differently? Can you honour and respect the traditions of those who have fought to keep their spiritual traditions alive, against all odds? My Mexica elder taught me that hair can be used as an offering: it contains your DNA and genetic information. So when you go to the woods, or the waters, or the mountain and want to lay an offering in gratitude for your life, or in payment for a prayer, know that laying your hair down is a way to let the spirits know you, and your ancestors before you.

In our modern world, hair is often seen as simply part of personal style. But as we can see, it's so much more. It's a symbol of power and identity for cultures who have had to fight to survive and be themselves; it's an antennae to the divine; it's a symbol of magic; it's a show of strength for the warriors among us; it carries memories.

Hair is more than just strands growing from our heads-it is an extension of our essence, a sacred filament connecting us to our ancestors, the earth, and the divine. Across cultures and throughout history, it has been woven with magic, carrying prayers, power, and identity in its strands. To cut it has been to sever connection; to grow it, an act of rebellion and remembrance.

In a world that has long sought to strip people of their magic, reclaiming the sacredness of hair is an act of sovereignty. Whether braided with intention, left wild and free, or honored in silent devotion, our hair holds the stories of those who came before us and the spells we cast for the future. Wear it like a crown, knowing that every strand is a thread in the great cosmic weave of who you are.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR