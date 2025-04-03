Ruhullah Slams 'Weaponised' Verification In Kashmir

“If an individual is found involved in militant activity, their entire family and extended relatives are punished,” Ruhullah stated, emphasizing that job verifications, passport clearances, government contracts, and even business approvals are being systematically denied.“This is against the Constitution and the law. No one should be punished for someone else's actions.”

The MP further revealed that he had raised the issue with the Home Ministry but had received no response. Expressing frustration over the lack of accountability, he urged the government to intervene and uphold legal principles.

“Even the High Court has issued directions on this matter. The law must be followed, and justice must be ensured. This is violation of law and justice,” he asserted.

