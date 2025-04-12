NATO Secretary General Concerned About Russia's Possible Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Space

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO is concerned that Russia may soon deploy nuclear weapons in space.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this in an interview with Welt am Sonntag , according to Ukrinform.

"We are aware of reports that Russia is exploring the possibility of placing nuclear weapons in space," Rutte said.

He noted that Russia's capabilities in space are "outdated" and not at the level of the West, so the development of nuclear weapons in space would be a way for Russia to enhance its capabilities, admitting that this is very worrying.

Russia will remain long-term threat to NATO even after war in Ukraine ends – Rutte

These so-called anti-satellite weapons are directed not against Earth, but against satellites, Rutte said. He stressed that shooting down satellites could cause chaos on Earth, as many systems on Earth can only be used with the help of satellites.

Rutte warned against a breach of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which stipulates the peaceful use of space. The treaty has been ratified by a majority of states, including Russia and the United States.

"In recent years, space has become increasingly crowded, dangerous, and unpredictable. We know that competition in space is fierce and becoming increasingly bitter. And not just in commercial terms. This affects our overall security," Rutte told the newspaper.

According to media reports, NATO decided in 2021 that the Article 5 obligation to provide mutual assistance also applies to attacks in or from space.

Article 5 states that an armed attack against one or more Allies shall be considered an attack against all. The article has been triggered only once in NATO's history -- in support of America, following the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001.