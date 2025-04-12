Egypt Launches Two New Textile Cities In Minya, Fayoum Across 11 Million Sqm

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian government has unveiled plans to establish two integrated textile cities in Upper Egypt-one in Minya's Wadi El-Saririya area and the other in the northern industrial zone of Fayoum-each covering 5.5 million square meters, for a combined total of 11 million sqm.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, made the announcement during a wide-scale press conference, highlighting the government's strategy to expand the textile sector and promote regional development. The two cities are expected to attract $3.5bn in local and foreign investments and create 400,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Driving Industrial Expansion and Export Growth

Al-Wazir revealed that the government aims to boost Egypt's textile and garment exports from $2.8bn to $11.5bn over the next five years, positioning the sector as a key engine for industrial growth.“Industry is one of the main sources of strength for any economy,” he said, noting that the sector currently contributes around 14% to Egypt's GDP, with plans to raise this share to over 20%.

The two new cities will be established under the industrial developer system, in partnership with the private sector. Developers will handle the planning, construction of internal utilities, operation, and international marketing of the cities.

Minya: Reviving Upper Egypt's Textile Legacy

The textile city in Minya, the first of its kind in Upper Egypt, will involve investments worth EGP 12bn. It will serve as a revival of the region's historic textile industry and is strategically positioned near major transport arteries-including the Upper Egypt Free Road, Ras Gharib/Sheikh Fadl Road, and Al-Bustan Road-as well as seaports such as Ain Sokhna, Safaga, and Dekheila.

The city is projected to attract $1.5bn in investment and generate 250,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing income to an estimated one million residents.

Fayoum: A Gateway to Upper Egypt and Beyond

The second textile city in North Fayoum will be developed with over EGP 15bn in investments. With close proximity to the capital and access to major transport links-such as the Giza/Fayoum Road, regional ring road, and the high-speed electric train-it serves as a central hub for industrial expansion in Upper Egypt. The city is also just 30 kilometers from the dry port in New October.

Expected to attract $1.5bn in investments and create 150,000 jobs, the Fayoum city will serve a market of approximately 50 million people across six governorates.

Integrated, Sustainable Industrial Ecosystems

Al-Wazir emphasized that both cities will be fully integrated, encompassing all stages of the textile manufacturing process-from spinning and weaving to dyeing, garment production, and furniture manufacturing. Complementary industries will also be incorporated to ensure complete value chain integration and long-term sustainability.

Each city will feature industrial service and logistics zones, a specialized industrial school for textile technologies, service centers for investors, healthcare and research facilities, exhibition spaces, and marketing hubs. The government has pledged streamlined procedures to ensure swift project execution and production launch.

The announcement marks a major step forward in Egypt's efforts to enhance industrial development in Upper Egypt, improve export capacity, and attract investment through integrated infrastructure, skilled labor, and strategic geographic positioning.