403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Impressive Qatar Storm Into Semi-Finals
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Libsear Heritage Field in Al Shahaniya is buzzing with anticipation as the 4th International Camel Handball Championship Qatar 2025 reaches its thrilling final stages. After two days of intense competitions, the final four teams are set to battle it out for the coveted title with the grand finale scheduled for 7:15pm on Sunday.
The hugely popular championship, which began on April 11, saw teams from 17 nations representing five continents, showcasing the global appeal of this unique sport.
On Sunday, the semi-finals will see hosts Qatar face off against Morocco, while Iraq clashes with Somalia. The losers of these matches will then compete for third place, leading up to the highly anticipated championship final.
The tournament has been a whirlwind of excitement, with teams displaying remarkable skill and determination. Morocco's initial victory over Bulgaria, followed by a decisive win against Tunisia, set the tone for the high-stakes competition. Other standout matches included Mauritania's triumph over Algeria, Oman's victory against the USA, and Qatar's win over Lebanon.
The quarter-finals brought even more drama, with Morocco continuing their strong performance against Oman (17-15), and Iraq edging out Palestine (11-9). Somalia's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Mauritania, following a 12-12 draw, has been hailed as one of the tournament's biggest upsets.
Abdullah bin Mahmoud al-Kuwari, head of the local organising committee, has confirmed that all preparations are complete for the closing day.
The Libsear Heritage Field is adorned with national flags, and all logistical details have been meticulously arranged, promising a fitting finale to this exceptional championship. The world watches as the final chapters of this thrilling tournament unfold.
“We were surprised by the strong performances of the teams participating in 4th the International Camel Handball Championship,” Dr Hazam al-Maqarih, Secretary-General of the AUCR, said on Saturday.
“The fourth edition, which concludes on Sunday, was different from all previous championships. Everyone was surprised by the technical level, the organisation, and even the shape of the trophy.”
Al-Maqarih, Director of the championship, further elaborated:“We have set rules for participation, which have been translated into several languages. They are referenced by the Arab Union for Camel Races. They combine the special specifications of the stadium, the participating camels, the players, the referee, the competition mechanism, and the general and specific rules of the game, combining handball with the technical requirements specific to camels in particular.”
The hugely popular championship, which began on April 11, saw teams from 17 nations representing five continents, showcasing the global appeal of this unique sport.
On Sunday, the semi-finals will see hosts Qatar face off against Morocco, while Iraq clashes with Somalia. The losers of these matches will then compete for third place, leading up to the highly anticipated championship final.
The tournament has been a whirlwind of excitement, with teams displaying remarkable skill and determination. Morocco's initial victory over Bulgaria, followed by a decisive win against Tunisia, set the tone for the high-stakes competition. Other standout matches included Mauritania's triumph over Algeria, Oman's victory against the USA, and Qatar's win over Lebanon.
The quarter-finals brought even more drama, with Morocco continuing their strong performance against Oman (17-15), and Iraq edging out Palestine (11-9). Somalia's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Mauritania, following a 12-12 draw, has been hailed as one of the tournament's biggest upsets.
Abdullah bin Mahmoud al-Kuwari, head of the local organising committee, has confirmed that all preparations are complete for the closing day.
The Libsear Heritage Field is adorned with national flags, and all logistical details have been meticulously arranged, promising a fitting finale to this exceptional championship. The world watches as the final chapters of this thrilling tournament unfold.
“We were surprised by the strong performances of the teams participating in 4th the International Camel Handball Championship,” Dr Hazam al-Maqarih, Secretary-General of the AUCR, said on Saturday.
“The fourth edition, which concludes on Sunday, was different from all previous championships. Everyone was surprised by the technical level, the organisation, and even the shape of the trophy.”
Al-Maqarih, Director of the championship, further elaborated:“We have set rules for participation, which have been translated into several languages. They are referenced by the Arab Union for Camel Races. They combine the special specifications of the stadium, the participating camels, the players, the referee, the competition mechanism, and the general and specific rules of the game, combining handball with the technical requirements specific to camels in particular.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment