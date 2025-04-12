403
Doha To Host 17Th Artistic Gymnastics WC
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari capital is preparing to host the 17th edition of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (Tishan), set to take place at Aspire Dome from April 16-19, featuring a high-calibre lineup of Olympic-level gymnasts from around the world.
The organising committee, chaired by Ali al-Hitmi, President of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation, is working diligently to deliver a world-class event.
Committee members include Abeer al-Buainain, Secretary-General of the Federation and Championship Director, Assistant Secretary-General Mohammed al-Maraghi, and members Issa al-Hitmi, Abdulrahman al-Muftah, Nasser al-Hamad, and Mazen Taha.
The committee holds regular meetings to monitor all developments and ensure full readiness before the competition kicks off.
Al-Hitmi emphasised the exceptional importance of this year's edition, stating:“Our main goal is to showcase the civilised image of Qatari sport through gymnastics and to continue building on our past successes. We aim to deliver an even better edition, with strong technical and organisational execution that cements Qatar's reputation as a global host.”
Taha, the event's Technical Director, revealed the competition details, noting the participation of 150 gymnasts (100 men and 50 women) from 20 countries, alongside 35 international judges.
The qualifying rounds will be held on the first two days, followed by the finals on April 18 and 19.
A total prize pool of $50,000 will be awarded, with $5,000 allocated to each of the 10 apparatus events (6 men's and 4 women's events).
This year's edition is set apart by the participation of world-class names, including: Karbanov (Armenia): Silver medallist on the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics
Kazakhstan's star gymnast: Olympic silver medallist in vault
Tong Hong (Chinese Taipei): Bronze medallist on the high bar at the Paris Olympics
Ashaw Yaqian (China): National champion and Olympic silver medallist on balance beam
Abeer al-Buainain, the Championship Director, highlighted that such elite participation significantly raises the event's profile and appeal to fans and followers.
She also announced that Al Kass TV has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the finals on April 18 and 19, with additional coverage from several international networks.
On the digital side, the organising committee has launched a dedicated website that provides information on participating athletes, event schedules, rankings, and live updates.
A Facebook page was also created to share real-time results as soon as each event concludes.
Qatar will be represented by Salma Nasser and Rakan al-Hareth, who are expected to gain valuable international experience through this event. Both athletes are currently competing in the World Cup in Croatia as part of their preparation for the Doha event.
Al-Hitmi expressed his regret over the limited Arab representation, with only Qatar and Jordan taking part this year:
“We had hoped for broader Arab participation, especially given the high calibre of this event.”
Concluding his remarks, al-Hitmi emphasised that the championship is another opportunity to strengthen gymnastics culture in Qatar - a strategic goal of the federation since its founding in 2001.
He noted that the sport is growing so rapidly that accommodating all interested participants has become a challenge.
This year's“Tishan” Championship is more than just a sporting competition - it is a message of excellence, reflecting Qatar's progress in gymnastics and reaffirming its status as a global sports hub.
