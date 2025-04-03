SS&C To Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings

WINDSOR, Conn., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC ), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the close of the market on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss first quarter 2025 results.

Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on April 24, 2025. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at . To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit ssctech and click on Email Alerts.

Earnings Call: Dial 888-210-4650 (US and Canada) or 646-960-0327 (International) and request the "SS&C Technologies First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #4673675.

Webcast: A live webcast of its earnings conference call will be available at the Investor Relations section of SS&C's website, href="" rel="nofollow" ssctec . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC ) is available at .

