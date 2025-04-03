Bitcoin Nears Bearish ‘Death Cross’ Pattern

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) is nearing a bearish “death cross” pattern as its price slides lower on news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest trade tariffs.

Bitcoin, the leading %Cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading right around $83,000 U.S., having fallen 5% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s 50-day simple moving average is on track to cross below its 200-day simple moving average, or SMA, in what would be known as a “death cross” technical pattern.

A death cross has traditionally signalled extreme bearish sentiment and led to steep losses in the price of Bitcoin.

The stakes this time around seem particularly high for Bitcoin given the escalating global trade tensions and prospect for an economic recession in the U.S.

However, Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency caught in a downtrend right now.

Other cryptocurrencies are also falling on news that Trump has imposed a baseline 10% tariff on all imports into the U.S.

%Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) is down 6% and %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) has fallen 12% in early trading on April 3. %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) is down 8%.

Crypto prices peaked on Jan. 20, the date of Trump’s inauguration, and have steadily fallen since then.

Bitcoin is down 11% on the year and has declined nearly 25% from an all-time high of just over $109,000 U.S. reached in January.