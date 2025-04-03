Alaska Mining Stock Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM) (NYSE American:NAK) Comes Out A Winner In Market With Trump Order

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM ) (NYSE American:NAK).

On a trading session where most stock are crashing on Trump Tariffs, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) makes the TSX top percentage gainer list on Trump's recent executive order .

The stock is trading at 1.5100, up 0.2100, gaining 16.28% on the TSX. The stock is trading at 1.0600, up 0.1500, gaining 16.3079% on the NYSE on volume of over 5,7 Million shares.

The company recently issued commentary on the executive order issued by President Donald Trump on March 20, 2025, titled "Immediate Measures to Increase America's Mineral Production."

Continued: In the executive order, the President highlighted the past prominence of the U.S. mining industry and the importance of securing a stable and predictable supply of minerals (including copper and gold) that are essential for defense, technology, and infrastructure. It also directed Federal agencies to expedite approvals for domestic mineral production projects.

Continued :The executive order was published on the public registry and the full text of the executive order can be found at the following link:

Continued :"Located in the State of Alaska, Pebble is the world's largest undeveloped copper deposit. And, in addition to a sizeable amount of gold, molybdenum and silver, the deposit also contains a significant resource of rhenium1, a mineral used in military applications. The 2020 Final Environmental Impact Study highlighted how the project could result in significant economic benefits, both in terms of high paying jobs as well as tax revenues, for the local Alaskan communities, the state and the U.S." said Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President and CEO.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

