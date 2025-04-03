UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT ORLANDO MAINTENANCE BASE
WHAT:
United Airlines Teamsters Rally
WHO:
Rank-and-file United Airlines Teamsters
WHEN:
Friday, April 4, 2025, 8 a.m.
WHERE:
United Airlines Orlando Maintenance Base
9741 Transport Drive
Orlando, FL 32827
VISUALS:
United Airlines Teamsters rallying, leafleting, and holding signs that say, "Fixing Planes in China (X) Fixing Planes in America (checkmark)" and "First Class Contract Now!"
Contact:
Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
[email protected]
