UNITED AIRLINES TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT ORLANDO MAINTENANCE BASE

Aviation Technicians Demand Strong Contract, Jobs Stay in United States

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 4, United Airlines Teamsters from Local 769 will hold a rally and informational picket at the United Airlines Maintenance Base in Orlando. 10,000 aviation technicians nationwide are demanding an industry-leading contract from the world's second-largest airline.

United Airlines is stalling negotiations and threatening to outsource these critical American jobs to China and South America - all while raking in $4 billion in profits last year. Teamsters technicians are fighting for wages that reflect the company's profit margins, improved health care benefits, and the return of outsourced maintenance work to the U.S.