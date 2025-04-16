'We’Re More Aware Now', Say Blas After Election Commission Training

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) In a move to further empower the democratic process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) organised a two-day training programme for Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from Bihar. The training session focused on equipping BLAs with detailed knowledge about the electoral process. Participants found the session highly informative and an eye-opener in terms of awareness and responsibilities.

The training aimed at strengthening the understanding of the electoral system among the BLAs, who play a critical role at the grassroots level. Post-training, several participants shared their experiences, calling the program not just educational but also inspiring.

Manoj Kumar Pandey, a BLA from Bihar, said:“I got to understand the intricacies related to the voter list through this training, and it has been a very significant experience for me. I thank the Election Commission for this. Programmes like this enhance our understanding.”

BLA Manish Yadav remarked:“Such workshops help make the role of BLAs more impactful. They are especially important now, as the Bihar assembly elections are just a few months away.”

Kumar Prawaze, another BLA, said:“This training inspired me to serve voters in a better way. I learned many new things. We were informed about how to connect new voters and spread awareness.”

Subodh Kumar termed the session extremely useful and said:“It gave me an in-depth understanding of the election procedures. It will now be easier to include those who used to be left out of the voting process. I thank the Election Commission for this initiative.”

Devendra Prasad Yadav said:“The information gained through this training will help me perform better in my area. This is a commendable step, and the Commission's focus is to ensure no eligible voter is left out of the process.”

BLA Kanchana Singh added:“This kind of guidance boosts confidence in our role. We had many questions, all of which were addressed during the training camp.”

Sushil Kumar Mishra said:“This training helped me understand how to assist voters at the grassroots level.”

Ranjit Yadav described the programme as a positive experience and said:“It is an important step towards strengthening the democratic process.”

Gagan Kumar Jha, while sharing his experience, said:“Such initiatives make BLAs more aware of their responsibilities. The Election Commission deserves appreciation. Workers from all parties in Bihar were trained here, which is commendable.”