PM Modi To Re-Launch Amaravati Capital Works On May 2

Amaravati, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Amaravati on May 2 to re-launch Andhra Pradesh state capital works, the state government confirmed on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said that the Prime Minister's visit has been confirmed for May 2. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various works.

However, the programme's time has not yet been finalized.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

He said that the venue for the Prime Minister's programme will be set up in the area where the P-4 program was recently launched behind the State Secretariat.

Veerapandian, Commissioner of Medical Health and Family Welfare, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for monitoring the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, said that arrangements will be made for about 5 lakh people to participate in the meeting.

The government has already appointed a cabinet sub-committee comprising state ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, Satyakumar Yadav, Nadendla Manohar and P. Narayana to oversee the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit, he said.

The committee will meet with officials at the Amaravati Secretariat next week to discuss the arrangements.

He said that extensive and strict arrangements have to be made for the Prime Minister's visit and appropriate orders will be issued to the officials of the respective departments in this regard on Thursday.

Vijayanand instructed the officials to prepare a list of those officials who had performed duties during the Prime Minister's visit to Visakhapatnam in the recent past, and that appropriate duties will be assigned to those officials this time as well.

In view of the current summer, he asked officials to take special care of the minimum facilities and make appropriate arrangements so that the public representatives, people and others who are coming for the Prime Minister's visit do not face any inconvenience.

The dignitaries and common people have to reach the venue via various villages and since all the roads are rural roads, appropriate measures have to be taken to avoid traffic problems anywhere.

It was on October 22, 2015 that the Prime Minister had laid foundation stone for Amaravati at a ceremony held at Uddandarayunipalem.

Few development works were undertaken by then TDP government. However, the works came to a halt after TDP lost power in 2019 as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government headed by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to develop three state capitals.

After TDP-led NDA stormed to power in June last year, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to resume work on his dream project.

The CRDA on March 11 approved tenders for 59 development projects worth Rs 37,702 crore.

The CRDA had earlier called tenders for 73 projects worth Rs 48,012 crore. The state government plans to spend Rs 64,721 crore under the first phase to undertake development works and provide basic amenities.