IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir Enjoying His Role Of Death-Over Batting

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) There is a thin line separating fearlessness and recklessness. Death-over batters like Naman Dhir of Mumbai Indians have to waltz around this imaginary line every time they go out in the final overs to bat, always mindful that their fearlessness does not turn into recklessness and harm their team's chances.

Asked whether he is worried about failure when coming in to bat in the death overs and getting straight away playing his shots, Dhir said if he starts thinking about failure, he would not be able to execute his shots.

"The team management has told me that I will bat in the death overs. They said, 'We will back you, so you just go there and express yourself.' But at the same time, there is a very thin line separating fearlessness and recklessness. I have to maintain that, and I try to maintain that whenever I go out to bat," said Naman Dhir in the pre-match press conference.

While minding about his role, Naman Dhir also has to take into consideration the situation his team Mumbai Indians find themselves in ahead of their key clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

With four bottom-dwelling teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table clubbed together at four points, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in Match 33, with a win absolutely crucial for both teams.

Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad get into Thursday's clash with a win in their previous match, the wins coming in contrasting fashion. Mumbai Indians registered a narrow 12-run win over Delhi Capitals, SRH hammered Punjab Kings by eight wickets chasing the highest-ever total of 245/6.

As the two sides get ready for a crucial encounter, Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir said they need to win more matches and will take it as their first match of the tournament.

"We take every match as a fresh start, and like you all know, we need to win more matches. So, we are taking every match as if it were our first game of the tournament, and we want to win every match. So, it is one match at a time for us," said the Naman.

The 25-year-old right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler said the win against DC was much needed for Mumbai and his team will take a lot of confidence from it. "Definitely, the win was much needed, and the way we came back in that match is incredible. (Good effort) by the fielders and bowlers. So that was definitely an overall MI win.

Dhir also talked about the specific role assigned by the team -- that is to come in to bat in the death overs and bat aggressively and score as many as possible. "My role is very clear. MJ (head coach Mahela Jayawardene) told me that 'you will bat in the death. So, I am doing that. Apart from that one game in which Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) was injured, I batted at No.3.

Dhir said he has worked on his fielding and tries to give him "200 percent" in the field in every match. "I am really enjoying my fielding. Every day I try to give my 200% and I hope I take more catches too," said Naman, who hails from Ambala in Haryana.

Dhir, who plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and has scored 604 runs in 11 First-Class matches, said he keeps learning from the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and other senior batters in the Mumbai Indians lineup and gaining from their experiences.

The 25-year-old plays as a top-order batter at the domestic level but has been assigned a different role in the IPL. He said he was given the role of death-over batting soon after he was picked in the auction. "Soon after the auction, I was told that I would bat at six or seven, so I started preparing myself for that role since then. (Batting coach) Pollard, and captain Hardik and other seniors keep talking to me, sharing their experiences. I am learning from them how to approach different situations, what shots could be played and when," he said.