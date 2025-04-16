Apple Surpasses 60 Pc Reduction In Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

MENAFN - IANS) Cupertino, (California), April 16 (IANS) Apple on Wednesday announced that it has surpassed a 60 per cent reduction in its global greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2015 levels, as part of its 2030 goal to become carbon neutral across its entire footprint in the next five years.

The company achieved several other major environmental milestones, including the use of 99 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and 99 per cent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries.

“We're incredibly proud of the progress we're making toward Apple 2030, which touches every part of our business,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

“Today, we're using more clean energy and recycled materials to make our products than ever before, we're preserving water and preventing waste around the world, and we're investing big in nature. As we get closer to 2030, the work gets even harder - and we're meeting the challenge with innovation, collaboration, and urgency,” Jackson noted.

Apple's 2030 strategy prioritises cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent compared with its 2015 baseline year, before applying high-quality carbon credits to balance the remaining emissions.

Last year, Apple's comprehensive efforts to reduce its carbon footprint - including the continued transition of its supply chain to renewable electricity and designing products with more recycled materials - avoided an estimated 41 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

As Apple celebrates Earth Day with its teams, partners, and customers around the world, including with a special offer for users who bring in devices for recycling, here's a look at the progress the company is making across its environmental initiatives.

There are now 17.8 gigawatts of renewable electricity online in Apple's global supply chain, thanks to the company's long-standing collaboration with its suppliers to transition to 100 percent renewable energy for their Apple production by 2030.

The renewable energy procured by Apple suppliers avoided 21.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, an over 17 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, suppliers avoided nearly 2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions last year by working with Apple to optimize their energy efficiency, said the tech giant.

In addition to transitioning suppliers to clean energy, Apple is working across its supply chain to reduce the direct climate impact of industrial processes. This includes the manufacturing of semiconductors and flat-panel displays, both of which emit highly potent fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-GHGs).

Apple announced that 26 of its direct semiconductor suppliers have committed to abate at least 90 percent of F-GHGs from their facilities with Apple-related production by 2030.

Many of these facilities also serve additional customers, helping this progress ripple beyond Apple.

Additionally, 100 percent of the company's direct display suppliers have made the same pledge. In 2024, display and semiconductor suppliers abated 8.4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and the new commitments will accelerate that progress in the coming years.

“On April 22, Apple Watch users can earn an Earth Day limited-edition award by completing any workout of 30 minutes or more, encouraging them to get outside and stay active,” said the company.

-IANS

na/