Market Doubts Drive Commodity Price Swings
(MENAFN) During the initial quarter of the year, commodity valuations have experienced significant fluctuations, driven by apprehensions surrounding tariff disputes and unpredictability in the global financial landscape.
Notably, substantial gains in gold, silver, copper, and coffee have become prominent amid this turbulence.
Concerns that "trade wars may deepen" have been intensified by tariff initiatives introduced by United States President Donald Trump, leading to greater market instability.
Simultaneously, China’s enhanced industrial performance has played a role in influencing commodity valuations.
According to experts, one of the key challenges confronting China’s economy lies in its fragile internal demand, which is further strained by the financial risks linked to regional governments and the weakening housing sector.
These elements collectively cast a shadow over the nation’s economic trajectory.
In the early months of the year, China’s export activity decelerated, largely influenced by tariffs imposed by Washington.
Nevertheless, Beijing’s strategic efforts to stimulate banks into issuing more consumer credit have had a positive effect on the commodity sector.
Encouraging economic indicators from China have helped to ease worries over sluggish demand, despite the intensifying trade disputes.
However, China’s curbs on agricultural imports from the United States have applied downward pressure on grain markets, while broader concerns about worldwide consumption have influenced the pricing of Brent crude oil.
Market observers suggest that the decline in globalization and a shift towards protectionist trade policies could contribute to inflationary trends and potentially increase long-term consumption of industrial metals, energy sources, and agricultural commodities.
During this period, gold surged by 19.1 percent per ounce, fueled by fears over economic deceleration and its reputation as a "safe-haven" asset.
Additionally, statements from Trump advocating for the preservation of the US auto industry propelled palladium and platinum prices higher by 10.2 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.
Silver also registered a 10.2 percent gain per ounce, rounding out a strong quarter for precious metals.
