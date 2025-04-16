Assam CM Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over National Herald Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his name appeared in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday.

Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi of being involved in deep corruption and fraudulent activity in the National Herald newspaper.“After the company was taken over fraudulently by the Gandhi family, suddenly the wealth of the establishment became Rs 2000 crore from mere Rs 50 lakh. Moreover, the company was created under section 9 of the Companies Registration Act, in which it is mandatory that one can not make a profit out of it. However, the Gandhi family was making a profit out of it,” CM Sharma said, speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“Today, Congress workers have protested in many places against the ED chargesheet, but these poor people do not know that their leader, Rahul Gandhi, is involved in deep-scale corruption. I urge the Congress workers to tell their leader to return the public money they looted from the party fund. Have you seen the situation of the party offices of Congress? They are in dire condition. At least that Rs 2000 crore could be utilised to change the situation of the party offices. The condition of Congress offices in Assam is also pathetic,” he stated.

“People must understand that Rahul Gandhi has been making money, but poor Congress workers were deprived. I feel pity for them. I have a lot of sympathy for the Congress workers who are on the ground. Rahul Gandhi always trains his gun on other people, calling them corrupt; however, now this is time for the mother-son duo to prove their innocence before the court,” the CM added.

The ED on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Besides Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet names Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused. The case, based on a 2014 complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, relates to the alleged acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, and their subsequent transfer to Young Indian – a company in which both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each hold a 38 per cent stake.