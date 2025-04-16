403
2025 Arab-China International Forum on Traditional Medicine Wraps up in Egypt
(MENAFN) The 2025 Arab-China International Forum on Traditional Medicine concluded on Tuesday in New Cairo, Egypt, with experts from China and Arab nations gathering to share insights on enhancing collaboration and innovation in traditional medical practices.
Co-hosted by Egypt's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Health and Population, the Egyptian Chinese University (ECU), Sun Yat-sen University Institute of Advanced Studies in Hong Kong, and Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine, the two-day event focused on the role of traditional medicine in treating complex diseases.
Participants at the forum presented special reports on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and physiotherapy, while also touring TCM projects at ECU, where seminars on talent development took place.
Sami Nassef, Dean of the Faculty of Physiotherapy at ECU, stated that his faculty had integrated TCM into its programs since 2017, in collaboration with Chinese universities specializing in the field. He expressed optimism that the forum would help raise awareness of TCM’s effectiveness in treating challenging diseases across the Middle East and Africa.
Diwu Yongchang, head of the Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine delegation, emphasized the forum's role in strengthening ties between his university and ECU, fostering the growth of both traditional Chinese and Arab medicine, and enhancing cultural exchanges.
Lebanese doctor Jamil Hodeib, who has operated a TCM clinic in Beirut for more than 30 years, shared his successful experiences in treating patients with TCM and expressed hope for further cooperation between Chinese and Arab medical practitioners to expand TCM knowledge.
