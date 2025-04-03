Edge Capital Increases Commitment For Long Drink ABL Facility To $20MM To Support Growth

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Capital has increased its asset-based lending (ABL) commitment for The Long Drink Company from $12.5 million to $20 million, reinforcing its support for the brand's continued expansion.

The upsizing of the facility comes as Long Drink, a Finnish ready-to-drink gin-based beverage company, experiences significant growth in distribution and consumer demand across the U.S. The increased capital will provide additional liquidity to support inventory expansion, market penetration, and operational efficiencies.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Long Drink as they continue to build momentum in the market," said Stephen Butler, COO at Edge Capital. "The company's strong performance and brand recognition make them an ideal partner for our tailored financing solutions."

Edge Capital specializes in customized asset-based lending solutions, including high-growth consumer brands, providing $5MM-$50MM in working capital to help businesses scale efficiently.

SOURCE Edge Capital Lending, LLC

