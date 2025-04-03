1099 Tax Credit Program Ends April 15Th

Millions of 1099 Self-Employed Contractors Can Claim Up To $32K Tax Refund

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1099 tax credit, created for 1099 self-employed contractors, is ending on April 15th, and according to the IRS, millions of 1099 contractors never submitted their claim. Unclaimed funds will be distributed to other government programs, as announced by Economic Recovery Center.

"In an era of unfilled promises and misinformation, the 1099 tax credit has been overlooked by the financial sector, primarily due to the focus on helping businesses with W2 employees stay open. That's why we created 1099TaxCredit - to help inform the millions of self-employed realtors, gig workers, and other 1099 filers claim the tax refund to which they are entitled," stated Chase Henderson, President of Economic Recovery Center.

What 1099 Contractors Need To Know About The Program(s):



Launched in 2021 and expanded with the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA) and Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (FMLA)

Created For Self-Employed 1099 Independent Contractors

Qualifications:



Filed taxes as a 1099 worker in 2021 Missed work due to being sick or had to miss work to care for a dependent (child)



Amount Per 1099: Up to $32,000 (based on the individual's situation) How To Claim:

There is no risk to finding out how much you may qualify for. Go to , input your information, and check your email for the next steps. You may be eligible for up to $32,000 based on the abovementioned qualifications. Don't wait - the deadline is April 15th, and it may take up to 3 days to determine your qualification.

You may still qualify even if you are no longer a 1099 tax filer but were in 2021. For additional information, go to IRS or

For corporate information, visit or contact our office at (385) 376-2372.

About Economic Recovery Center

Economic Recovery Center specializes in helping businesses navigate financial relief programs for Americans. Our team has helped hundreds of American workers successfully claim the tax credits or relief refunds they need.

Visit:

Call: (385) 376-2372

Media Contact:

Chase Henderson

Economic Recovery Center

[email protected]

SOURCE Economic Recovery Center

