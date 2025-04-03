403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S&P 500 Monthly Forecast: April 2025 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Forecasting the US stock markets at the moment is a very difficult thing to do, because unfortunately we are moving on the latest drama. Drama is something that we are getting in heaps at the moment, via headlines about tariffs. Because of this, I do anticipate that the month of April will be every bit as volatile as the month of March, but I don't necessarily like shorting this market for a wealth of reasons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment